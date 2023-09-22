Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.18, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.72%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.13.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.