Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.57% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.57%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

