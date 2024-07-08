Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $8.92, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 3.82% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.75, indicating a 48.28% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.27 million, indicating a 25.3% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $41.23 million. These totals would mark changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 15.37% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Invesco Mortgage Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.46 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.54, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.