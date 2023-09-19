Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.33% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.72%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.98 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.34.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

