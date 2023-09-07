Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.72%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.97 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.62, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

