Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.27, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.37% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.57%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.73.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

