Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 26.46% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, down 4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.45 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.41.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.