Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ended the recent trading session at $8.24, demonstrating a -1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.73% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.55, reflecting a 14.06% decrease from the same quarter last year.

IVR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.26% and 0%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.27% upward. Currently, Invesco Mortgage Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.91.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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