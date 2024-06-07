Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) standing at $9.16, reflecting a -1.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 0.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.6, so one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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