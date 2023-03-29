Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital said on March 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 17.77%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 191.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 16.97 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.87%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.27% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital is $12.58. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 20.27% from its latest reported closing price of $10.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital is $213MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital. This is an increase of 245 owner(s) or 437.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVR is 0.04%, a decrease of 52.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 435.27% to 20,787K shares. The put/call ratio of IVR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,620K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 19.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 911K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 15.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 813K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 14.21% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 638K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.