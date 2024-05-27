Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, IVR crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

IVR has rallied 6.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests IVR could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider IVR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch IVR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

