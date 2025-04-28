Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $7.40, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.32% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.88%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.79 million, indicating a 111.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $92.8 million. These totals would mark changes of -22.92% and +151.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.32, so one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

