Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) reached $8.62, with a +1.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 3.95% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking a 48.34% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.94 million, down 5.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $34.21 million. These totals would mark changes of -39.63% and -31.17%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Invesco Mortgage Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

