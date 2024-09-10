Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ending at $8.77, denoting a +0.92% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.34%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.94 million, indicating a 5.2% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $34.21 million, indicating changes of -39.63% and -31.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.39% lower. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.69. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.63 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

