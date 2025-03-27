Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the latest trading day at $8.17, indicating a +0.49% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.53%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 8.03% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.88%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.79 million, indicating a 111.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.13 per share and a revenue of $92.8 million, signifying shifts of -26.04% and +151.99%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Invesco Mortgage Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.41, so one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.