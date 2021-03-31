Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9376), with shares changing hands as low as $24.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IVR.PRA was trading at a 1.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.35% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRA) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are up about 0.2%.

