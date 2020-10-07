Dividends
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 150% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.8, the dividend yield is 7.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVR was $2.8, representing a -84.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.30 and a 53.84% increase over the 52 week low of $1.82.

IVR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). IVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.86.

