INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 11, 2021

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVR was $3.45, representing a -81.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.30 and a 89.55% increase over the 52 week low of $1.82.

IVR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). IVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.9. Zacks Investment Research reports IVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -126.3%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVR Dividend History page.

