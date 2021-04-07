INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.08, the dividend yield is 8.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVR was $4.08, representing a -51.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.40 and a 70% increase over the 52 week low of $2.40.

IVR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). IVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$11.06. Zacks Investment Research reports IVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 130.63%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

