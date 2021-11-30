Invesco Mortgage Capital Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/2/21, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4688, payable on 12/27/21. As a percentage of IVR.PRC's recent share price of $25.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of IVR.PRC to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when IVR.PRC shares open for trading on 12/2/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.33%, which compares to an average yield of 6.12% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRC shares, versus IVR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4688 on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRC) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are trading flat.

