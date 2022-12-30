Invesco Mortgage Capital Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

Markets
In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRC) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IVR.PRC was trading at a 19.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.46% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRC shares, versus IVR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are down about 1.7%.

