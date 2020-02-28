Invesco Mortgage Capital Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IVR

In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.26, changing hands as low as $15.74 per share. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.81 per share, with $18.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.