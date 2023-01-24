Invesco Ltd. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $187.8 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $426.8 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $177.8 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.2% to $1.44 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $187.8 Mln. vs. $426.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

