Invesco Ltd. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ):

Earnings: -$742.3 million in Q4 vs. $187.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.64 in Q4 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $212.7 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.80 per share Revenue: $1.41 billion in Q4 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year.

