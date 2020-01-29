Invesco Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $179.8 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $114.2 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $293.6 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to $1.74 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $293.6 Mln. vs. $181.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

