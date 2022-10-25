Invesco Ltd. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $177.4 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $330.1 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $155.8 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.4% to $1.445 billion from $1.750 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $177.4 Mln. vs. $330.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $1.445 Bln vs. $1.750 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.