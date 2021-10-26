Invesco Ltd. Q3 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $330.1 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $191.7 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $358.6 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $1.75 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $358.6 Mln. vs. $244.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

