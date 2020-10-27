Invesco Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $191.7 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $167.1 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $244.0 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $1.50 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $244.0 Mln. vs. $325.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

