Invesco Ltd. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $141.5 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $145.0 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $148.4 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.48 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $141.5 Mln. vs. $145.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.