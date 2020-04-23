Invesco Ltd. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $81.5 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $177.7 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $155.3 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.2% to $1.60 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $155.3 Mln. vs. $224.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

