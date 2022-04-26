Invesco Ltd. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $197.7 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $267.8 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $259.3 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $1.63 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

