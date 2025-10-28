Invesco Ltd. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $301.3 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $55.0 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $275.4 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $1.640 million from $1.515 million last year.

Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $301.3 Mln. vs. $55.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.640 Mln vs. $1.515 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.