Is Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) was launched on 06/23/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $248.21 million, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Consumer Discretionary ETFs. PEJ is managed by Invesco. PEJ seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. leisure and entertainment companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.58%.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.37%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector - about 61.60% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Sysco Corp (SYY) accounts for about 5.23% of total assets, followed by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 44.51% of PEJ's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 13.83% so far this year and was up about 21.72% in the last one year (as of 09/23/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.95 and $47.64.

PEJ has a beta of 1.35 and standard deviation of 22.82% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) tracks SOLACTIVE VIDEO GAMES & ESPORTS INDEX and the VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) tracks MVIS GLOBAL VIDEO GAMING AND ESPORTS IND. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has $107.30 million in assets, VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has $252.33 million. HERO has an expense ratio of 0.50% and ESPO charges 0.56%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Consumer Discretionary ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

