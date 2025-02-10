Is Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) made its debut on 03/03/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Invesco, PWV has amassed assets over $1.02 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

With one of the more expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.53%.

PWV's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.98%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Representing 23.70% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Energy and Healthcare round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Abbvie Inc (ABBV) accounts for about 3.60% of the fund's total assets, followed by Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) and International Business Machines Corp (IBM).

PWV's top 10 holdings account for about 34.24% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has added about 4.82% so far, and is up roughly 17.44% over the last 12 months (as of 02/10/2025). PWV has traded between $51.40 and $61.73 in this past 52-week period.

PWV has a beta of 0.87 and standard deviation of 14.42% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $67.07 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $134.88 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

