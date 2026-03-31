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PWB

Invesco Large Cap Growth (PWB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

March 31, 2026 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: PWB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.55, changing hands as high as $125.75 per share. Invesco Large Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco Large Cap Growth 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PWB's low point in its 52 week range is $82.55 per share, with $138.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.69.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 AA Next Dividend Date
 Preferred Stock Investing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> AA Next Dividend Date-> Preferred Stock Investing-> More articles by this source->

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