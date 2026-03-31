Invesco Large Cap Growth (PWB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: PWB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.55, changing hands as high as $125.75 per share. Invesco Large Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWB's low point in its 52 week range is $82.55 per share, with $138.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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