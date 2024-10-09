Is Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market, the Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco. PWB has been able to amass assets over $946.82 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. PWB, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.56% for PWB, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

PWB's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 37.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Financials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Adobe Inc (ADBE) accounts for about 3.88% of the fund's total assets, followed by Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Apple Inc (AAPL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 35.78% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 28.17% so far this year and it's up approximately 45.85% in the last one year (as of 10/09/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $65.50 and $99.58.

The fund has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 21.06% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PWB a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $140.77 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $293.08 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

