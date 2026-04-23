Invesco Large Cap ETF (PWB) Touches Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF PWB is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 53.1% from its 52-week low price of $94.86 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

PWB in Focus

The fund provides capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The product charges 40 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Large Cap Growth ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The recent momentum in the PWB ETF is driven by its heavy allocation to high-performing tech stocks like Micron, Broadcom, and Palantir, which have recently soared, driven by the explosive adoption of their AI-focused products. The easing of geopolitical tensions through the U.S.-Iran ceasefire has triggered a "risk-on" rally that might have propelled PWB to reach a new 52-week high.

More Gains Ahead?

PWB may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 44.97 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.