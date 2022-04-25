Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR) shows an impressive 18.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), which makes up 3.48% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,974,379 worth of WAL, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAL:
WAL — last trade: $78.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2022
|Dale Gibbons
|Vice Chairman and CFO
|5,000
|$99.68
|$498,400
|01/31/2022
|Kenneth Vecchione
|President and CEO
|5,600
|$97.88
|$548,112
|03/08/2022
|Dale Gibbons
|Vice Chairman and CFO
|2,000
|$77.77
|$155,540
|03/08/2022
|Robert Gary Sarver
|Executive Chairman
|25,000
|$77.14
|$1,928,600
And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #7 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,943,877 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 2.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:
FIBK — last trade: $34.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/26/2021
|Ross E. Leckie
|Director
|1,000
|$41.92
|$41,918
|12/13/2021
|Kevin P. Riley
|President & CEO
|2,880
|$39.39
|$113,442
|02/02/2022
|Ross E. Leckie
|Director
|1,000
|$36.79
|$36,794
