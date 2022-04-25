Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR) shows an impressive 18.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), which makes up 3.48% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,974,379 worth of WAL, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAL:

WAL — last trade: $78.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2022 Dale Gibbons Vice Chairman and CFO 5,000 $99.68 $498,400 01/31/2022 Kenneth Vecchione President and CEO 5,600 $97.88 $548,112 03/08/2022 Dale Gibbons Vice Chairman and CFO 2,000 $77.77 $155,540 03/08/2022 Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman 25,000 $77.14 $1,928,600

And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #7 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,943,877 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 2.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:

FIBK — last trade: $34.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/26/2021 Ross E. Leckie Director 1,000 $41.92 $41,918 12/13/2021 Kevin P. Riley President & CEO 2,880 $39.39 $113,442 02/02/2022 Ross E. Leckie Director 1,000 $36.79 $36,794

