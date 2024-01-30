Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), which makes up 1.97% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,321,013 worth of TCBI, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI:
TCBI — last trade: $63.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|5,000
|$61.53
|$307,650
|08/22/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|4,000
|$59.05
|$236,220
|10/20/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|8,000
|$54.54
|$436,320
|10/24/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|1,000
|$53.15
|$53,150
|11/20/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|9,000
|$55.34
|$498,090
|01/25/2024
|Laura L. Whitley
|Director
|2,000
|$62.56
|$125,120
And Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), the #37 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,243,712 worth of SFNC, which represents approximately 1.85% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC is detailed in the table below:
SFNC — last trade: $20.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/27/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|SEVP
|2,000
|$14.15
|$28,300
|10/30/2023
|Robert L. Shoptaw
|Director
|10,000
|$14.34
|$143,400
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding ASNS
Institutional Holders of FEXD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.