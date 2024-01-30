News & Insights

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

January 30, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), which makes up 1.97% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,321,013 worth of TCBI, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI:

TCBI — last trade: $63.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 5,000 $61.53 $307,650
08/22/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 4,000 $59.05 $236,220
10/20/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 8,000 $54.54 $436,320
10/24/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 1,000 $53.15 $53,150
11/20/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 9,000 $55.34 $498,090
01/25/2024 Laura L. Whitley Director 2,000 $62.56 $125,120

And Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), the #37 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,243,712 worth of SFNC, which represents approximately 1.85% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC is detailed in the table below:

SFNC — last trade: $20.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/27/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 2,000 $14.15 $28,300
10/30/2023 Robert L. Shoptaw Director 10,000 $14.34 $143,400

