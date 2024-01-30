Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), which makes up 1.97% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,321,013 worth of TCBI, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI:

TCBI — last trade: $63.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 5,000 $61.53 $307,650 08/22/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 4,000 $59.05 $236,220 10/20/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 8,000 $54.54 $436,320 10/24/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 1,000 $53.15 $53,150 11/20/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 9,000 $55.34 $498,090 01/25/2024 Laura L. Whitley Director 2,000 $62.56 $125,120

And Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), the #37 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KBWR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,243,712 worth of SFNC, which represents approximately 1.85% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC is detailed in the table below:

SFNC — last trade: $20.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 2,000 $14.15 $28,300 10/30/2023 Robert L. Shoptaw Director 10,000 $14.34 $143,400

