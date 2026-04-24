Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance (KBWP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.83, changing hands as low as $121.08 per share. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBWP's low point in its 52 week range is $114.62 per share, with $129 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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