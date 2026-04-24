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Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance (KBWP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

April 24, 2026 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.83, changing hands as low as $121.08 per share. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, KBWP's low point in its 52 week range is $114.62 per share, with $129 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.60.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 ETF Knowledge Base
 LNDC Videos
 Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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