Invesco KBW Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KBWB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.38, changing hands as low as $53.77 per share. Invesco KBW Bank shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBWB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.50 per share, with $68.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.99.

