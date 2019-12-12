Invesco (IVZ) Up 1.4% as November AUM Rises on Market Gains

Shares of Invesco IVZ have gained 1.4% following the announcement its assets under management (AUM) for November 2019. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,201.9 billion inched up 0.6% from the prior month.



This upswing stemmed from favorable market returns, and non-management fee earning AUM. These were partly offset by outflows in Money Market AUM and net long-term outflows. Also, unfavorable foreign-exchange movement hurt AUM by $0.4 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for November was $1,193.7 billion and preliminary average active AUM totaled $911 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM increased 2.6% from the prior month to $582.6 billion. Balanced AUM for November was $65.7 billion, up marginally on a sequential basis.



However, Alternatives AUM declined 1.2% from October 2019 to $183.6 billion. Further, Fixed Income AUM fell marginally to $281.6 billion. Also, Money Market AUM of $88.4 billion decreased 6.1% sequentially.



Improving AUM balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence augur well for the company’s prospects.



Shares of the company have lost 17% over the past six months compared with 5.9% decline recorded by the industry.







Performance of Other Asset Managers



Franklin Resources BEN announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $691.3 billion for November 2019. Results displayed a marginal decrease from $693.1 billion recorded as of Oct 31, 2019. Net outflows were partly offset by net market gains.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $71.2 billion as of Nov 30, 2019, down 1.1% from the prior month. Net inflows of $630 million were offset by market depreciation of $656 million and distributions of $758 million.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s AB preliminary month-end AUM of $611 billion increased 1.7% from the prior month. Total net inflows and favorable markets were the primary reasons for this rise.



