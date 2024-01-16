Invesco (IVZ) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Invesco IVZ is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Jan 23, before market open. The company’s quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have witnessed a decrease on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by a rise in operating expenses and lower revenues. Yet, an increase in assets under management (AUM) balance acted as a tailwind.



Invesco does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Invesco’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 38 cents, which has been revised 2.7% north over the past week. The figure indicates a fall of 2.6% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings is 35 cents.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.11 billion, suggesting a year-over-year marginal fall. Our estimate for revenues is $1.1 billion.

Other Key Q4 Estimates & Factors to Note

Per the monthly metrics data published by Invesco, its preliminary total AUM as of Dec 31, 2023, was $1,59 trillion, jumping 6.6% from the Sep 30, 2023 level. In the fourth quarter, AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns and inflows.



Driven by the improvement in AUM balance, the company’s investment management fee is expected to have risen. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment management fee is pegged at $1.02 billion, indicating an increase of 1% on a year-over-year basis. Our estimate for the same is $1.04 billion.



The consensus estimate for performance fees of $31.8 million indicates a plunge of 42.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same is $27 million.



The consensus estimate for service and distribution fees of $347.8 million indicates a 4.6% rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other revenues is pegged at $52.2 million, suggesting an increase of 6.9%. Our estimate for service and distribution fees and other revenues is $341.2 million and $42.2 million, respectively.



On the cost front, while Invesco’s cost-saving initiatives are likely to have boosted its efficiency, the steady rise in compensation and marketing costs is expected to have had an adverse impact on overall expenses in the to-be-reported quarter. Further, management expects to incur an incremental $15-$20 million in restructuring expenses associated with its simplification efforts.



Our estimate for total expenses (GAAP) is $1.27 billion, indicating an increase of 5.6% year over year.

What Our Model Predicts

According to our proven model, the chances of Invesco beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Invesco is +0.63%



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

