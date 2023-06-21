Invesco (IVZ) to Give Japan Investors Better Access to Its ETFs

Invesco Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser (“RIA”) for Invesco Ltd. IVZ, announced that it partnered with Invesco Asset Management Japan Limited to expand the reach of IVZ’s exchange traded fund (“ETF”) & indexed strategies business in Japan.



IVZ is taking the initiative to offer its Japan investor base better access to five of its leading U.S.-listed ETFs.



Notably, Invesco Capital Management, with cooperation from Invesco Japan, has completed the required notification process with local Japan regulators in order to make five U.S.-listed ETFs available to Japan investors.



For this, Invesco has bolstered its client-facing service in Japan.



Anna Paglia, the managing director and global head of ETFs and indexed strategies for Invesco, said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand Invesco's global ETF business into Japan. Taking these regulatory steps affirms our commitment to providing Japanese investors easier access to Invesco ETFs.”



Apart from a strong presence in the United States, Invesco maintains a solid foothold in Europe, Canada and the Asia Pacific. The company’s latest move to expand its ETF business in Japan will likely help it garner market share in the region.



This, along with IVZ’s other efforts to improve market share globally, will continue to support its global presence.



Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 9.5% against the industry’s growth of 5.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More About Invesco’s ETFs

Per a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filing, Invesco has applied for a spot bitcoin ETF. This is IVZ’s second application for the same.



In October 2021, IVZ withdrew its original application for a bitcoin ETF (made earlier in 2021) because of regulatory headwinds within the industry. Back then, the SEC was resistant in approving such funds due to concerns over potential fraud and market manipulation.



However, IVZ’s re-filing for the spot bitcoin ETF shows that the firm is trying to enter the battered cryptocurrency markets again, signaling a shift in the regulatory landscape.



Invesco’s move joins others like BlackRock BLK and WisdomTree WT, who have also filed to offer a spot bitcoin ETF with the SEC.



BLK’s fund, if approved, will be called iShares Bitcoin Trust and will use Coinbase Custody as its custodian.



WisdomTree’s fund will be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker BTCW.



In October 2022, WT’s application for the launch of the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust was not approved by the SEC on account of insufficient investor protection.



Notably, the cryptocurrency industry has been battling criticism by the SEC over alleged securities law violations.



The SEC has already rejected several proposals by other asset managers on the belief that the tokens trade on unregulated exchanges with surveillance and manipulation risks. Also, it sued the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, alleging securities violations.



Thus, now, the SEC has proposed new custody rules that will place additional responsibilities on asset managers to make sure that customer assets are kept in properly segregated accounts.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.