Invesco (IVZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.35, changing hands as high as $18.80 per share. Invesco Ltd shares are currently trading up about 18.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IVZ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.20 per share, with $26.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.83. The IVZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
