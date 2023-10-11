Invesco (IVZ) September AUM Dips 2.6% on Unfavorable Market

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for September 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.49 trillion represented a 2.6% decrease from the previous month.

Invesco delivered net long-term inflows of $1.6 billion in the reported month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $2.7 billion and money market net inflows were $2.4 billion. Unfavorable market returns decreased the AUM by $43 billion and foreign exchange decreased the AUM by $3.7 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Sep 30 was $1.53 trillion and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $994.5 billion.

At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $726.7 billion, down 4.2% from the previous month. The Fixed Income AUM of $312.6 billion decreased 1.9% from the previous month.

Moreover, the Balanced AUM for September was $61.2 billion, down 3.3% from the August 2023 end. Alternatives AUM was down 1.7% to $177 billion. However, Money Market AUM increased 1.2% from the prior-month end to $209.8 billion.

Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term.

Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 13.9% against the industry’s growth of 6.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $75.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 6.1% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $4.3 billion, net outflows of $290 million and distributions of $283 million led to the decline.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $31.2 billion at the end of September 2023, declining 6.8% from the August-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.9 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.37 trillion for September 2023. This reflects a 3.3% decrease from the $1.42 trillion recorded as of Aug 31, 2023.

The decline in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and slight long-term net outflows.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.