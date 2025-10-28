Invesco (IVZ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Invesco (IVZ) reported $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Assets Under Management - ETFs and Index : $605.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $605.71 billion.

: $605.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $605.71 billion. Average AUM - Total : $2,060.40 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,060.40 billion.

: $2,060.40 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,060.40 billion. Assets Under Management - Fundamental Fixed Income : $308.80 billion versus $308.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $308.80 billion versus $308.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Private Markets : $130.90 billion versus $130.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $130.90 billion versus $130.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - China JV & India : $136.80 billion compared to the $136.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $136.80 billion compared to the $136.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset/Other : $67.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.08 billion.

: $67.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.08 billion. Assets Under Management - Global Liquidity : $190.10 billion versus $190.10 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $190.10 billion versus $190.10 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - QQQs : $385.80 billion versus $385.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $385.80 billion versus $385.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Average AUM - ETFs & Index : $577.30 billion versus $577.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $577.30 billion versus $577.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating revenues- Other revenues : $48.5 million versus $55.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

: $48.5 million versus $55.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees : $400.7 million versus $404.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.

: $400.7 million versus $404.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change. Operating revenues- Performance fees: $6.5 million compared to the $5.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +132.1% year over year.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Invesco here>>>

Shares of Invesco have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.