Invesco (IVZ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Invesco IVZ is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 23, before market open. While the company’s earnings are expected to have witnessed a rise on a year-over-year basis, revenues are likely to have declined.



In the last reported quarter, IVZ’s adjusted earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were primarily hurt by a decline in adjusted revenues, along with higher adjusted expenses. However, an increase in the assets under management balance (AUM) on decent inflows was a positive.



Invesco does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Invesco’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 41 cents, which has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a rise of 32.3% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.08 billion, suggesting a marginal year-over-year decline.

Other Key Q2 Estimates & Factors to Note

Per the monthly metrics data published by Invesco, its preliminary total AUM as of Jun 30, 2024, was $1.72 trillion, up 3.6% from the Mar 31, 2024, level.



Driven by the improvement in the AUM balance, the company’s investment management fee is expected to have risen. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment management fee is pegged at $1.06 billion, indicating an increase of 1% on a sequential basis. Our estimate for the same is also $1.06 billion.



The consensus estimate for performance fees of $13 million indicates a significant rise from the previous quarter. Our estimate for the same is $7 million.



The consensus estimate for service and distribution fees of $367 million indicates a 2.7% sequential decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other revenues is pegged at $46 million, suggesting a 6.1% sequential decline. Our estimate for service and distribution fees, and other revenues is $357.6 million and $36.4 million, respectively.



On the cost front, while Invesco’s cost-saving initiatives are likely to have boosted its efficiency, the steady rise in compensation and marketing costs is expected to have had an adverse impact on overall expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our estimate for total expenses (GAAP) is $1.25 billion.

What Our Model Predicts

According to our proven model, the chances of Invesco beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Invesco is -2.91%



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Earnings Dates & Expectations of Other Finance Stocks

LPL Financial LPLA is slated to announce second-quarter 2024 numbers on Jul 25.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPL Financial’s quarterly earnings has moved 1.6% lower to $3.71, implying a 5.8% decrease from the prior-year reported number.



Ares Capital Corporation ARCC is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Jul 30.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ares Capital’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 58 cents. The estimate suggests no change from the prior-year reported number.



