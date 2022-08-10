Invesco (IVZ) Records a Rise in July AUM on Favorable Markets

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) for July 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,449 billion represented a 4.2% rise from the prior month's end.



Invesco recorded net long-term outflows of $5.2 billion. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.4 billion and money market net inflows were $5.1 billion. Foreign exchange rate movements did not have any material impact on the month’s AUM balance.



For the month, the company’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, increasing $57 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jul 31 was $1,408.7 billion, and its preliminary average active AUM was $961.7 billion.



At the end of July, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $693.8 billion, increasing 7.6% from the previous month. Balanced AUM was $72 billion, falling 1.2% from June 2022-end. Fixed Income AUM of $315.5 billion was up 2.1%.



Alternatives AUM fell marginally to $199.1 billion. Money Market AUM rose 2.8% from the prior month-end to $168.6 billion.



Invesco’s strong global presence and solid AUM balance position it well for growth. Its diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies are expected to continue attracting investors. However, elevated expenses are a major near-term concern for the company.



Over the past year, shares of Invesco have lost 30.5% compared with a 20.3% decline of the industry.



Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced its preliminary AUM for July 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,429.7 billion marked a 3.6% rise from the previous month’s figure.



The increase in Franklin's AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.



Another investment manager that we should look out for is Lazard Ltd LAZ. LAZ is expected to release monthly metrics in the coming days.

