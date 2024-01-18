Invesco (IVZ) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invesco (IVZ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.11 billion, exhibiting no change compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Invesco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Other revenues' will reach $52.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees' to come in at $347.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Performance fees' will reach $31.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Investment management fees' to reach $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management - Equity' of $719.67 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $637 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Management - Fixed Income' will likely reach $313.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $313.7 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Average AUM - Total' stands at $1,487.25 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,391.5 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management - Alternatives' should come in at $179.51 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $187.9 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management - Money market' reaching $211.34 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $203.5 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management - Total' will reach $1,486.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,409.2 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average AUM - Equity' should arrive at $717.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $640.5 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average AUM - Fixed Income' at $316.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $307.8 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Invesco have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IVZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

